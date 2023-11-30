How Mark Cuban’s Mavs sale could push gambling expansion

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 1:51 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says that Mark Cuban’s surprise sale of a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Las Vegas’ Adelson family could set the stage for another battle in Austin over the future of legalized gambling and sports betting in Texas. The Dallas billionaire is a proponent of legalizing gambling in Texas to bring in resort casinos. Though the state has killed any efforts to allow sports betting or gambling, industry experts say Cuban’s move could be what finally pushes Texas lawmakers to act.

“I have to believe that the political leadership has got to be a little tired of looking at all the tail lights leaving Texas,” said Alan Feldman, a distinguished fellow at the University of Las Vegas International Gaming Institute. “There’s a lot of money leaving the state. And at some point, I think they’re going to realize if they don’t get in the game, Texas is just going to be exporting money to other states.”

Cuban sold a majority interest in the NBA team to Miriam Adelson, the biggest shareholder in one of the world’s biggest casino operators, Las Vegas Sands, and a widow to Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson. Cuban made clear last year that he hoped to eventually partner with the Adelson family to build an arena and resort-style destination in Dallas. Texas is one of the biggest states to not yet legalize casino gambling or sports betting. But with a fervent fanbase for its sports teams and a growing population, Texas, and Dallas specifically, are seen by proponents as perfect locations for casinos and gambling companies to set up shop, said Andrew Brandt, executive director of the Moorad Center for the Study of Sports Law at Villanova University’s Law School. “Texas is such a big stage. So much of a revenue base could come from sports betting and it’s the reason why a lot of states have implemented it,” he said. “It’s an anomaly that large states like Texas and California are sitting on the sidelines in this industry.” The Texas Sports Betting Alliance, relying on a report from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, estimates that more than $8 billion is illegally bet in Texas annually. The sports betting market was estimated to be nearly $77 billion in 2021. Data Bridge Market Research thinks that figure could soar globally to $297 billion by 2030. Texans also spend roughly $5 billion a year in adjacent states and Las Vegas, according to another estimate.

Go Back