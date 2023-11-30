More details following Rose City Christmas Parade cancellation

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 5:13 am

TYLER — The downtown Tyler area is now set for Christmas, but a big part of the celebration will be missing. In a public statement made on Monday, the Tyler Rotary Clubs shared why the Rose City Christmas Parade could not have been rescheduled. Locals were reportedly not happy with the decision, saying the event serves a vital purpose every year. “That parade is kind of important for the downtown businesses and for Tyler at large and for East Texas,” said Tyler resident, Aaron Thomas Hinds. The Rotary Clubs of Tyler released the following statement:

“Thank you to all the participants and sponsors for their support of the 2023 Rose City Christmas Parade. We empathize with the community over the cancellation of the event. We too, after tireless hours of preparation, are equally frustrated and disappointed with the impending weather impact, safety of all is our priority. Rescheduling the parade was discussed with the City of Tyler, and the alternate dates provided were not feasible for multiple logistical reasons. This decision was made jointly with the City of Tyler and the Rotary Clubs of Tyler.”

In the statement, they said the fees paid by participants will be refunded to them, and participants are able to reregister for the 2024 parade.

Officials said the parade next year will be December 5th with a backup date set for December 12th.

