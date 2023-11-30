Police investigating allegations against Thunder’s Josh Giddey

ByTIM MACMAHON

Police in Newport Beach, California, are conducting an active investigation involving allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was involved in an improper relationship with an underaged girl, according to a statement from police chief Joseph L. Cartwright released Wednesday.

The allegations surfaced on social media last week. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor,” the statement read, in part. “The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.

“The Newport Beach Police Department aims to ensure a fair and thorough investigative process while maintaining the privacy and dignity of everyone involved. At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation.”

An NBA spokesperson said Friday that the league office is also looking into the allegations.

Giddey, 21, has declined to comment about the allegations. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault has referred to the allegations as a “personal matter” and declined further comment other than saying the organization made the decision for Giddey to continue playing based on the facts the Thunder have.

Giddey remained in the starting lineup for Oklahoma City’s losses to the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves since the allegations surfaced. He is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 11-6 Thunder this season.

