Today is Thursday November 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man who set fire to an Austin synagogue sentenced to ten years

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2023 at 4:26 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas man who set fire to an Austin synagogue in an antisemitic attack two years ago has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Twenty-year-old Franklin Sechriest was sentenced on Wednesday. He had previously pleaded guilty to arson and a hate crime causing damage to religious property on Halloween 2021. He also was ordered to pay $470,000 in restitution to Congregation Beth Israel. Sechriest will serve an additional three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison. Federal investigators said Sechriest had written racist and antisemitic journal entries before setting the fire.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC