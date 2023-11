Autoworkers at Tesla, BMW and more move to join UAW, union says

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 4:55 pm

Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Thousands of employees at 13 non-union automakers -- including Tesla, Toyota, BMW and Nissan -- have moved to join the United Auto Workers, according to the union.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright ┬ę 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back