Longview surgeon named to Beating Heart Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 4:58 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview Regional Medical said Tuesday that one of their cardiovascular surgeons was named to the Diamond Level of the Beating Heart Hall of Fame. According to our news partner KETK, Dr. David Jayakar with the cardiovascular team at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Longview Regional Medical is the 47th person in the U.S, but the first in East Texas, to achieve this level. Dr Jayakar completed more than 1,100 off-pump coronary artery bypass procedures, according to the hospital.



When told of the honor, Jayakar said, “I am truly honored to receive the Heartbeat Hall of Fame Award. Beating heart surgeries have the potential to transform the lives of patients in need of cardiac intervention. I am grateful for the opportunity to offer beating heart surgery here in East Texas.” The hospital explained in a press release, that beating heart surgery or off-pump surgery is a relatively new technique that reduces surgical risk by heart procedures without stopping the hart or putting the patient on a heart-lung machine.

