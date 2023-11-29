Man arrested for DWI, child endangerment after wreck

Man arrested for DWI, child endangerment after wreckPosted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 11:56 am
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment after a wreck on Thanksgiving according to our news colleagues at KETK. The Marshall Police Department said 31-year-old Louis Elliot Tackett was booked into the Harrison County Jail and given a $77,000 bond. Police said Tackett was driving erratically on I-20 when he took the westbound exit ramp at East End Boulevard South, ran a red light and hit an 18-wheeler in the intersection. Tackett allegedly put his car in reverse and tried to back down the ramp before his vehicle jumped a curb and came to a rest. Responding officers said Tackett appeared impaired and had three children as passengers in his vehicle. No injuries were reported and children were put in the care of relatives, police said.