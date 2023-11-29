Son of Smith County officials pleads guilty to evading arrest

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 11:53 am

TYLER – Our news colleagues at KETK report that the son of two elected Smith County officials pleaded guilty on Wednesday to evading arrest after running from officials in July. Lance Phillips, 40 of Tyler, was sentenced to 30 days in the Smith County Jail after he had turned himself into authorities in late July for fleeing them after being held in contempt of court. He is the son of Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Phillips and Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips. In addition to being sentenced to county jail, the state announced a dismissal for other pending charges against Lance including disrupting a meeting and three counts of legal process simulating. Authorities at the time of his evading arrest said Lance had contacted them to turn himself in a few days after he reportedly ran.

