Boyfriend arrested for murder after 21-year-old woman found dead in trunk of her car: Police

(HOUSTON) -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 21-year-old girlfriend after she was found dead in the trunk of her own car, Houston police announced on Wednesday.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was last seen at 7 a.m. Tuesday and her mom last spoke to her around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, Houston police Lt. Alisa Smith said.

The victim's friend was able to track her phone to Indigo Street, where her Honda was found parked on the street, Smith said.

The victim was reported missing and police responded to take the missing persons report, Smith said. The car appeared secure, so police did not open it, Smith said.

However, the victim's family remained at the scene, police said. The victim's boyfriend, 19-year-old Ariel Cruz, was also at the scene with the victim's family while they searched for her, according to Houston police.

The victim's dad later broke the car window and the family opened the trunk, where they found her body inside, Smith said.

Police announced Wednesday morning that Cruz has been charged with murder. Cruz "confessed to his role in his girlfriend’s death," according to police.

According to the complaint, Cruz allegedly killed her "because she broke up with him in the past."

