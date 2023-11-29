Today is Wednesday November 29, 2023
For Giving Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston supports the Matthew Perry Foundation

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 8:51 am
Ron Davis/Getty Images

In an Instagram StoryJennifer Aniston marked November 28th's Giving Tuesday by raising awareness for the Matthew Perry Foundation in honor of her late former Friends co-star.

The non-profit was established by the actor's family after his death at age 54 on October 28. Perry suffered from addiction for most of his life. 

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction," posted Aniston.

"He would have been grateful for the love," she continued, adding a heart emoji.

Aniston's call to action also included Perry's own words, quoted by the official Instagram of the charity started in his name: "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down." 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



