For Giving Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston supports the Matthew Perry Foundation

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 8:51 am

InĀ anĀ Instagram Story,Ā Jennifer AnistonĀ marked November 28th's Giving Tuesday by raising awareness for theĀ Matthew PerryĀ Foundation in honor of her late formerĀ FriendsĀ co-star.

The non-profit was established by the actor's family after his death at age 54 on October 28. Perry suffered from addiction for most of his life.Ā

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation ā€“ which is working to help those suffering with addiction," posted Aniston.

"He would have been grateful for the love," sheĀ continued, adding a heart emoji.

Aniston's call to action also included Perry's own words, quoted by the official Instagram of the charity started in his name: "Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down."Ā

