Kilgore kicks off the holidays with 92nd annual Christmas parade

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2023 at 7:59 am

KILGORE — The City of Kilgore kicked off their the holiday season with their 92nd annual Christmas parade. According to our news partner KETK, the streets were filled with families in downtown Kilgore to see all of the floats go by in the themed ‘Rocking around the Christmas tree’ parade. Sheroa Hennigan, a resident, has watched the floats go by for more than 30 years. “This is one of the big highlights is the parade and we just absolutely love our small time feel, get to walk the city and get to do fun things and enjoy the lights and all the friends we get to see,” said Hennigan. For some it is a long time tradition to bring your loved ones and set out lawn chairs. For others it is a tradition to be apart of the parade. “We put it in a lot of parades. This is about the tenth time it’s been in this parade. We enjoy doing this its a lot of fun,” said Tulley Borders, a parade participant. Angela Runyon with CHEP, a shipping pallets company, is excited to start a new tradition by being in the parade for the first time. The community comes together every year to support their small town and wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

