Today is Tuesday November 28, 2023
Marion County authorities search for missing 60-year-old cyclist

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Marion County authorities search for missing 60-year-old cyclistJEFFERSON– The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 60-year-old cyclist last seen Friday in Jefferson. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Clyde Finely. Finley is a Black man . He’s 6-foot-tall, 180-pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Finely is known to be a long distance cyclist. The Marion County Sheriff’s ask if you have information to please call them at 903-665-3961.



