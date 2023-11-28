Today is Tuesday November 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


30-foot Christmas tree is up in Tyler’s downtown square

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 5:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


30-foot Christmas tree is up in Tyler’s downtown squareTYLER – Even though the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Tyler was postponed due to weather, city employees put up Tyler’s new Christmas tree Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, the 30-foot artificial tree is topped off with an extra 5-foot star and has more than 1,800 ornaments. The Christmas tree lighting, which was originally set for Thursday, now is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Thursday. At that time, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and this year’s Miracle Child will be introduced and they will light up the tree.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC