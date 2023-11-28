30-foot Christmas tree is up in Tyler’s downtown square

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 5:14 pm

TYLER – Even though the Christmas tree lighting in downtown Tyler was postponed due to weather, city employees put up Tyler’s new Christmas tree Monday night. According to our news partner KETK, the 30-foot artificial tree is topped off with an extra 5-foot star and has more than 1,800 ornaments. The Christmas tree lighting, which was originally set for Thursday, now is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Thursday. At that time, Tyler Mayor Don Warren and this year’s Miracle Child will be introduced and they will light up the tree.

