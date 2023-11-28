Today is Tuesday November 28, 2023
St. Vincent De Paul receives generous donation

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 8:36 am
St. Vincent De Paul receives generous donationTYLER — A local food pantry received a donation to feed and clothe people in need. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday, St. Vincent De Paul received a $30,000 check from the Tyler Friends of the Poor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Center. According to the organization, the money will be used to help feed and clothe those in need. “We have to supply the food for our food pantry, this is a tremendous support in that aspect for our ministry,” said Grace Vierling, the executive director at St. Vincent De Paul.



