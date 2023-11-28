Travel Tuesday boasts savings on flights, hotels, cruises and more: how to score the best deal

(NEW YORK) -- Travel Tuesday is taking off, and that next great vacation could be just a click away.

"We're expecting to see more deals available today than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined," Hayley Berg, lead economist for the travel app Hopper, told ABC News' Good Morning America.

"There will be great deals on flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation homes today," Berg said. "If you're planning a trip for 2024, today is one of the best days of the year to book and score deals on future trips."

Whether you're looking to take a trip with the family or enjoy a weekend getaway with friends, there are plenty of ways to plan and save so you don't have to break the bank.

Hotels are slashing prices on rooms, including some holiday stays. Marriott is offering up to 20% off through Tuesday only for stays through Jan. 15. Also, travelers who are enrolled in the free One Key rewards program from Expedia and Hotels.com can get at least 30% off travel through 2024.

If you have your sights set on Europe, Hopper is offering great deals on hotels there.

"We're going to be offering up to 50% off hotels exclusively on the hopper app in destinations like Rome and Paris," Berg shared of the 80 dream destinations and over 10,000 hotel properties offering discounts without blackout dates or restrictions.

The Points Guy CEO and founder Brian Kelly told GMA that flight deals are even better now than during previous Travel Tuesdays.

"Because the airline industry is slowing down, air fares are starting to come down. And something we would have never thought a year ago [is] airlines struggling to fill seats," he said.

Southwest is offering 30% off some fares, while Frontier extended its all-you-can-fly annual pass at its lowest price of $499 through today.

Over 100 of Hopper's airline partners will be offering deals on Tuesday, including $50 round-trip fares from New York LaGuardia to Orlando, Chicago to San Juan for $160 round trip, and Los Angeles to Rome for as low as $480 round trip.

If an oceanfront vacation is more your style, Virgin Voyages -- one of many cruise lines discounting trips -- is offering up to 30% off fares.

"MSC cruises are an up and comer, they're offering really robust deals," Points Guy's Kelly said, adding that "Holland America is also offering 30% off select cruises."

Travel Tuesday Tips

As Berg mentioned, Hopper app users can check out the sale page, where Hopper has highlighted the best deals available.

You can also set price alerts on Hopper for the destinations or hotels you're eyeing, which Berg recommended for keeping track of the best deals in real-time. Simply click "Watch" on the app for destinations or hotels of interest, and Hopper will notify you when a good deal is detected.

You can also take advantage of Hopper's flexible booking options, which include "Cancel and Change for Any Reason" and "Flight Disruption Guarantee," adding the flexibility to book now and then change or cancel plans later, if necessary.

Berg also said Hopper has over 500 travel partners confirmed to be participating in Travel Deal Tuesday this year. So if there is a particular airline you prefer or hotel you've been eyeing, Berg said Tuesday is the ideal time to check for a deal.

"Airlines such as Aer Lingus, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, Fiji Airways, Icelandair, PLAY Airlines, and many more will have special offers today," Berg said. "Hotels such as Caesars Entertainment, Encore Boston Harbor Resort & Casino, Fontainebleau Hotel Vegas, MGM Resorts, Nemacolin Woodland Resort, The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa, Vermont, Wyndham Destinations and many more properties around the world will have discounts up to 50% off available to book on Hopper today."

If you're not ready to book on Travel Tuesday but don't want to miss great deals, Hopper also has a "Price Freeze" feature that will extend the Travel Deal Tuesday offers. When you see a good deal, simply freeze the price and book it later once you're ready.

