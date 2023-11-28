Sandy Hook families offer to settle Alex Jones’ $1.5 billion legal debt

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 6:36 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Families of children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have made an offer to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay only a fraction of the $1.5 billion in legal judgments they won against him. Lawyers for the families said in a recent filing in Jones’ bankruptcy case that they would accept at least $85 million over 10 years. The families were awarded the $1.5 billion in lawsuits against Jones for his calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax and for the threats and harassment they endured from Jones’ followers. Jones’ bankruptcy lawyer said in court Monday that the $85 million settlement offer was too high.

Go Back