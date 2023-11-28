Today is Tuesday November 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sandy Hook families offer to settle Alex Jones’ $1.5 billion legal debt

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2023 at 6:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Families of children and educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have made an offer to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay only a fraction of the $1.5 billion in legal judgments they won against him. Lawyers for the families said in a recent filing in Jones’ bankruptcy case that they would accept at least $85 million over 10 years. The families were awarded the $1.5 billion in lawsuits against Jones for his calling the 2012 Connecticut school shooting a hoax and for the threats and harassment they endured from Jones’ followers. Jones’ bankruptcy lawyer said in court Monday that the $85 million settlement offer was too high.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC