“WSJ” reporter’s pre-trial detention in Russia extended into January

(LONDON) -- A Moscow court extended on Tuesday the pre-trial detention of a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of spying.

Evan Gershkovich, an American reporter in the newspaper's Moscow bureau, was arrested in March.

"By a court decision of November 28, the period of detention in relation to Evan Gershkovich was extended by 2 months, and in total up to 10 months, that is, until January 30, 2024," Lefortovo Court said, according to Interfax.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the U.S. government deny the espionage charges that have been brought against the reporter. He stands accused of "acting on the instructions of the American side" and collecting state secrets about the military."

He's appeared in Moscow courtrooms several times for hearings to appeal his detention, which had been approved through Aug. 30. Under Russian law, prosecutors are required to request his pre-trial detention be continued every few months.

The detention had been extended in August through at least Nov. 30, the press service of the court said at the time.

"The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release. Journalism is not a crime," the Wall Street Journal said in an emailed statement following the August hearing.

