Tyler man shot dead at ex-girlfriend’s home

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 6:32 pm
Tyler man shot dead at ex-girlfriend’s homeHARRISON COUNTY — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Tyler 28-year-old man shot at home of his ex-girlfriend. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call early morning Nov. 23 from a women about shots fired on Milton Lane in Longview. The woman explained her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her residence and that another man had shot him. When investigators arrived they found 28-year-old Diante Hampton unconscious. Hampton was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office said the case is still open and they release further details when they are available



