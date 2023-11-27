UT Health Tyler tree lighting to be rescheduled.

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Tyler — In a press released received from UT Health Communications Director Allison Pollan, “In light of recent events, it will be necessary to reschedule the UT Health Tyler tree-lighting ceremony originally planned for Tuesday, Nov. 28. As work continues to fully restore access to our systems, we are committed to remaining focused on hospital operations and providing quality care for our patients and their families. Thank you for your understanding, and we will let you know as soon as we have a rescheduled date to announce.”



Over the Thanksgiving holiday, UT Health East Texas placed their emergency patients on divert status due to a ransomware attack. The divert status was discontinued early Monday afternoon.

