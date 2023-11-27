UT Health East Texas had ransomware attack

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Tyler — UT Health East Texas officials confirmed on Monday that they are now off divert status. This was a result of a ransomware attack on the computer system of their parent company, Ardent Health Services. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Ransomware is designed to encrypt files and make them unusable before a hacker demands ransom in exchange for decryption. As of Monday, Ardent said it “cannot confirm the extent of any patient health or financial data that has been compromised,” but said they reported the event to law enforcement and hired third-party forensic and threat intelligence advisors. Ardent took its network offline after the attack, but that is no longer the case.

