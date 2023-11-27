55 years in prison for Diboll man for fathers murder

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 3:41 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY – A Diboll man was sentenced to 55 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to the murder of his father according to our news colleagues at KETK. Cody Cosby, 47 of Diboll, was initially arrested in June 2020 after being accused of fatally shooting his 77-year-old father James Cosby. Officials at the time said James was shot while sitting in his recliner watching TV, and Cody fled the scene but was arrested hours later by Angelina County authorities. Cosby pleaded guilty to murder on Nov. 13, and was sentenced later that day.

