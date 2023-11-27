22-year-old dead after accident in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 3:41 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – A 22-year-old man is dead after officials said his vehicle left the road and hit a tree on Saturday, according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Department of Public Safety, Kody Pounds, 22 of Emory, was driving his 2001 Chevrolet Suburban west on State Highway 64 when the Chevrolet left the road, went into a ditch, crossed a private driveway and struck a tree.

Justice of the Peace Don Ashlock pronounced Pounds dead at the scene. DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

