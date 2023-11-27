Today is Monday November 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mount Pleasant man arrested for child pornography

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 3:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Mount Pleasant man arrested for possession of child pornographyMOUNT PLEASANT – A man was arrested on Friday in Mount Pleasant for possession of child pornography. According to Mount Pleasant PD, and out colleagues at KETK, an investigation found that Jerry Henderson, 53, used social media to obtain illegal material. The investigation began after police said they gained information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Henderson regarding online child pornography. A search warrant was executed at Henderson’s home where officials said he was found to be in possession of child pornography, and booked into the Franklin County Jail that same day.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC