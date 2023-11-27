‘Law & Order’, ‘FBI’ and more: Dick Wolf show stars back on the beat after SAG-AFTRA strikes

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Peregrym in 'FBI' - CBS-Universal Television/Michael Parmelee

The NBC shows created by Dick Wolf, including Law & Order, FBI and its spinoffs, are back in production Monday, following the holiday and the lengthy SAG-AFTRA strikes.

And some of the stars couldn't wait to share.

FBI's Missy Peregrym took to Instagram while driving back to New York City; she admitted she "sobbed my little head off" leaving her 18-month-old daughter, Mela, and 3-year-old son, Otis, as filming gets back underway.

That said, she added she's taking comfort knowing she'll soon be laughing her head off with her "other family" in the cast and crew. "You got the sorrow and the joy at the same time," she mused, adding she's "really excited that we get to go back to work and make the show we love to make."

FBI returns for its sixth season Tuesday, February 13.

Meanwhile, Ice-T also confirmed he's back on the beat Monday, on Wolf's Law & Order: SVU for the 25th season, which debuts Thursday, January 18, along with the original recipe Law & Order and its newest spinoff, Organized Crime.

Wolf also has his trio of interconnected Chicago shows — P.D., Med and Fire — back in front of the cameras on location, TVLine reports. Those shows return to the network Wednesday, January 17.

