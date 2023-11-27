Today is Monday November 27, 2023
UT Health Tyler tree lighting set for November 28

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 9:30 am
UT Health Tyler tree lighting set for November 28TYLER — The annual UT Health Tyler Tree-Lighting Ceremony will take place Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5-6 p.m. at 1000 S. Beckham on the hospital’s front lawn. Santa arrives on the front lawn of the hospital at 5 p.m. Bring your own cameras for photos. Refreshments will be served at the event. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and free parking is available in both parking garages. The event is open to the public. At 5:20 p.m. our tree-lighting ceremony will begin. The tree will be lit by Rob Taylor, who underwent open-heart surgery this year at UT Health Tyler, where his wife and daughter work as nurses, and completed Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab at the UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Center in Tyler.



