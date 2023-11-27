United Way to host 4th annual Tyler Gives event with $75,000 match

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 9:30 am

EAST TEXAS — The United Way of Smith County will host the fourth annual “Tyler Gives” on Giving Tuesday, November 28th. Supplemented by a $75,000 matching grant, the online fundraiser addresses local needs by providing dozens of local nonprofits with essential year-end funding. Since its inception on Giving Tuesday in 2020, more than $600,000 has been raised online through tylergives.org. The United Way of Smith County and event sponsor Express Employment Professionals provide the $75,000 matching grant and cover all credit card fees from donations during the fundraiser. Beginning at 8 a.m. CST on November 28th, the first $75,000 in donations through tylergives.org will be matched. Donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all equally with one gift. Any gift made through Tyler Gives this year automatically qualifies donors to win a $750 Marriott gift card, which can be used for hotel stays, dining and other on-site amenities at any Marriott property.

“Thanks to a generous and supportive community, Tyler Gives has become an important component of United Way’s annual campaign effort,” said James Sheridan, Board Chairman of United Way of Smith County. “It’s wonderful to see the Tyler community come together to provide a boost in funding to programs that support our neighbors in need.”

2023 marks United Way of Smith County’s 83rd year to serve as the community chest fund for Tyler/Smith County. During that history, the organization has put more than $70-million back into local nonprofit programs that collectively address some of the biggest issues facing Smith County residents. Dozens of local agencies count on funding from the United Way campaign each year.

To support your favorite local nonprofits through Tyler Gives, visit TylerGives.org on November 28th. 100% of your donation will stay local and will go directly to United Way’s participating partner agencies.

