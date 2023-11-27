Court document claims Meta knowingly designed its platforms to hook kids

Today is Monday November 27, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newly unsealed legal complaint claims Facebook parent Meta Platforms deliberately engineered its social platforms to hook kids. The complaint also alleges the company knew, but never disclosed, it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only acted on a fraction of those accounts. The complaint has been described in Wall Street Journal and New York Times reports. The document, originally made public a month earlier in redacted form, was the opening salvo in a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of 33 states. Meta maintains the complaint misrepresents its work.



