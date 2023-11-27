Today is Monday November 27, 2023
Tensions simmer as immigrants strive for work permits

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 8:32 am
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Mayors, governors and others have been forceful advocates for newly arrived migrants seeking shelter and work permits. However, their efforts and existing laws have exposed tensions among immigrants who have been in the country for years. Many of these migrants don’t have the same benefits including access to work permits. Some new arrivals feel established immigrants have given them cold shoulders. Thousands of immigrants marched on Nov. 14 in Washington to ask that President Joe Biden extend work authorization to longtime residents as well as new arrivals. Signs read, “Work permits for all!” and “I have been waiting 34 years for a permit.”



