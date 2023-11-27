Today is Monday November 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 8:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Consumers are scouring the internet for online deals as they begin to cap off the five-day post-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza with Cyber Monday. Even though e-commerce is now part and parcel of our everyday lives, Cyber Monday – a term coined back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation – continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year. For several major retailers, the “Cyber Monday” sale is a days-long event that began over the weekend. Consumer spending for Cyber Week – the five major shopping days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – provides a strong indication on how much shoppers are willing to spend during the holiday season.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC