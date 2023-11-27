Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 8:30 am

DALLAS (AP) – Consumers are scouring the internet for online deals as they begin to cap off the five-day post-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza with Cyber Monday. Even though e-commerce is now part and parcel of our everyday lives, Cyber Monday – a term coined back in 2005 by the National Retail Federation – continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year. For several major retailers, the “Cyber Monday” sale is a days-long event that began over the weekend. Consumer spending for Cyber Week – the five major shopping days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – provides a strong indication on how much shoppers are willing to spend during the holiday season.

