NEW YORK (AP) — Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.” Editor at large Peter Sokolowski told The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s announcement that lookups for the word rose to new heights on the company’s website throughout the year. There are many reasons. It’s an age of deepfakes and post-truth. The rise of artificial intelligence also contributed. So did talk of authentic cuisine, authentic voices and authentic selves. Sokolowski called 2023 a crisis year of authenticity. This year’s pick follows “gaslighting” in 2022. Authentic marks the 20th anniversary of Merriam-Webster choosing words of the year. Among the runners-up for 2023 were deepfake, implode and kibbutz.



