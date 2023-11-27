Today is Monday November 27, 2023
New Jennifer Lopez album — and film — coming February 16

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 8:17 am
Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez has finally announced when fans will get to hear her new album -- and it turns out they'll get to see it, too.

THIS IS ME...NOW, JLo's first new studio album in nearly 10 years, will arrive February 16, along with a film inspired by the music. The movie, directed by Dave Meyers and written by Jennifer, her husband Ben Affleck and Matt Walton, is described as a "fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining" of the star's "publicly scrutinized love life."  It's a major production, with choreography, costumes, sets and cameos from fellow stars.

This Is Me ...Now: The Film will stream on Prime Video. The first single from the album, "Can't Get Enough," will drop on January 10 and is now available to pre-save. You can watch a teaser for the project on Jen's socials.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



