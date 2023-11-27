In Brief: Netflix snaps up Kim Kardashian’s comedy ‘The Fifth Wheel’, and more

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2023 at 7:47 am

Marty Krofft, the producer behind TV classics such as Land of the Lost, H.R. Pufnstuff and Donny and Marie, has died at 86. Krofft, who was a trailblazer in children's television and primetime programming, died at his home in Los Angeles while surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, due to kidney failure, his rep confirmed to ABC News...

Netflix has bought The Fifth Wheel, a comedy from Kim Kardashian, former Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell and comedian/writer Janine Brito, according to Deadline. Plot details have not been revealed, but Kardashian will reportedly play the titular character. Kardashian's previous acting roles include FX's new American Horror Story: Delicate and a voice acting part on two Paw Patrol films...

Production has restarted on Venom 3, Tom Hardy shared Friday on Instagram. The Spider-Man adjacent Venom movies, starring Hardy, have been a smash for Sony Pictures. The 2018 original made more than $856 million worldwide, and while its 2021 sequel made considerably less, Venom: Let There Be Carnage still earned over $506 million against a reported production budget of $110 million...

