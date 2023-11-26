Today is Sunday November 26, 2023
1 dead, 1 arrested in Nacogdoches shooting

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2023 at 4:26 pm
1 dead, 1 suspect identified in Nacogdoches shootingNACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that one man was found dead in an early Sunday morning shooting in Nacogdoches. Authorities identified the man found at the Fredonia Apartments on East Seale Street as 27-year-old Ladarius Hogan. Nacogdoches PD and SWAT team members arrested the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Daquarius Hunt of Nacogdoches around mid-morning Sunday. Hunt is currently in the Nacogdoches County Jail. The Nacogdoches Police Department is still has the case open.



