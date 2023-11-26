Mark Stoops staying at Kentucky amid Texas A&M rumors

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2023 at 7:35 am

ByABC News

Mark Stoops said he is staying at Kentucky after multiple reports this weekend linked him to the head-coaching vacancy at Texas A&M.

Stoops, who is in his 11th season at Kentucky, announced his decision on social media early Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the Wildcats’ 38-31 upset victory over No. 10 Louisville.

Although he did not specifically mention Texas A&M, Stoops said in his social media post that he was “contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend.”

Texas A&M has been conducting a coaching search since firing Jimbo Fisher two weeks ago, but sources confirmed to ESPN’s Pete Thamel that the Aggies will not be hiring Stoops.

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) played its final two games under interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who is widely considered to be a candidate for the full-time job. The Aggies lost Saturday’s regular-season finale to No. 14 LSU.

Kentucky (7-5, 4-4 SEC) is headed to a bowl game for a school-record eighth consecutive season under Stoops. The last time Kentucky enjoyed a stretch of at least eight straight winning seasons was from 1946 to 1956.

Stoops, 56, is the winningest coach in Kentucky football history with a career record of 73-64 and is currently under contract through the 2031 season.

Go Back