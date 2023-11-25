10-year-old boy missing since Nov. 14 found

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 9:52 pm

WILLMAR – The Amber Alert that was issued for 10-year-old Ian Aguilar Nov. 14 has been discontinued. According to the Willmar Police Department, Ian was found unharmed in Mexico and returned Saturday Nov. 25 to his family in the United States. The Amber Alert was originally issued Tuesday Nov. 14 when law enforcement was searching for Ian and his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano. On the Amber Alert Aguilar-Cano was listed as suspect in Ian’s disappearance and the murder of Ian’s mother 48-year-old Zoleika Arzate-Lopez. The Willmer PD said in a press release on Ian being returned to the U.S., “This results from countless hours of hard work and investigation by many law enforcement agencies, support groups, and their counterparts on both the U.S. and Mexico sides of the border.”

