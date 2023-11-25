No. 4 Washington finishes perfect regular season with 24-21 win over Washington State

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 9:23 pm

SEATTLE (AP) — Putting the cap on a perfect regular season – just the second in school history – required Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to make one of the riskiest calls of his career. It helped to know the ball was likely to end up in the hands of Rome Odunze. Odunze’s 23-yard run on fourth-and-1 deep in Washington’s own end helped set the stage for Grady Gross to kick a 42-yard field goal on the final play as the fourth-ranked Huskies beat Washington State 24-21 on Saturday in the Apple Cup for an undefeated regular season.

Playing likely his final game at Husky Stadium, Odunze caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and hauled in a 21-yarder on the final play of the third quarter to give the Huskies a 21-14 lead. In the final year of the Pac-12 before most of its members scatter to other conferences, Washington (12-0, 9-0) became the first school in the 12-team era to go unbeaten in the regular season. The last conference team to finish the regular season unbeaten was Oregon in 2010 before the conference expanded to 12 teams. Prior to that, the last unbeaten seasons belonged to Southern California during its run atop the conference in the mid-2000s. The Huskies still have one more challenge ahead, facing No. 6 Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas with a victory likely putting Washington into the College Football Playoff.

