No. 8 Alabama wins 27-24 over Auburn

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 9:21 pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe stood in the pocket for what felt like an eternity before spotting Isaiah Bond and launching the pass that kept Alabama’s playoff hopes alive. And etched “fourth-and-31” in Iron Bowl lore in the process. Milroe and Bond rescued No. 8 Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff, connecting for a last-minute touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 31 to beat Auburn 27-24 on Saturday. Milroe found Bond in the left corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left, and the Crimson Tide (11-1, 8-0 Southeastern Conference, No. 8 CFP) came out on top in the latest improbable finish at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Milroe — who was given all the time he needed to throw by Auburn — insisted he never had doubts: “One hundred percent. I saw IB one-on-one and I knew we were going to score.” Alabama has won 10 straight since losing at home to Texas on Sept. 9, but still needs to beat No. 1 Georgia in next week’s SEC Championship game to make the playoff.



