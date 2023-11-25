Gordon’s 5 TDs lead Oklahoma State past BYU in 2OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s furious comeback against BYU encapsulated the roller-coaster ride of a season that has earned the Cowboys a shot at a conference title. Ollie Gordon II ran for his fifth touchdown of the game in the second overtime, and No. 21 Oklahoma State rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat BYU 40-34 on Saturday, securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. BYU had a chance to win after Gordon’s final score, but Oklahoma State’s Trey Rucker ripped the ball from Isaac Rex after a catch and recovered the fumble to end it. The Cowboys celebrated the third-largest comeback in school history after the play was confirmed by replay review.

Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) eliminated rival Oklahoma from the title game. The Cowboys will play No. 7 Texas next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, seeking their first conference title since 2011.

“Texas is playing at very high level right now,” Gundy said. “Texas has good players. Texas has great players. They’ve always had them. They play at a high level. They’re not an easy team to play. But I like my team.”

Gordon, who entered the week as the nation’s leading rusher, finished with 166 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day and has 1,580 this season. His five touchdowns tied a school record Barry Sanders set three times in 1988, his Heisman Trophy-winning season. On his game-clincher, he took a handoff and started off left, shrugged off a defender and reversed his field, then launched himself over two BYU players into the end zone.

“You know, it was just more of a thought process of I couldn’t let my guys down,” Gordon said. “Most of our O-linemen are seniors and they’ve been playing their butts off this whole season. And, you know, I just wouldn’t want to sell them anything short.”

Alan Bowman passed for 321 yards and Leon Johnson III had nine catches for 132 yards for Oklahoma State.

