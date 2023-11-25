Syracuse hangs on to defeat Wake Forest 35-31 and gain bowl eligibility

November 25, 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y (AP) — Garrett Shrader threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Daniel Villari threw for one and rushed for one, Damien Alford had two scores, and Syracuse became bowl eligible for the second straight season, defeating Wake Forest 35-31 Saturday. With Wake Forest trailing 35-31 and headed for a potential game-winning score, Syracuse’s Jason Simmons intercepted Michael Kern at the 1-yard-line with two minutes remaining to secure the win. The Orange win (6-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) capped a week that saw the firing of coach Dina Babers after eight years at the helm. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile served as interim coach.

Wake Forest (4-8, 1-8 ACC) ended its season in last place in the ACC. The Orange avoided a last-place finish with the victory. Shrader, who took snaps along with running back LeQuint Allen and tight end Dan Villari, connected on a 35-yard pass play with Alford midway through the first quarter and ran it in from the 1-yard line to give Syracuse a 14-7 lead with 10:59 to go in the second. Shrader also connected on a 13-yard pass play to Villari to give Syracuse a 28-17 lead and a 37-yard scoring pass to Umari Hatcher to for a 35-25 advantage. Kern connected with Wesley Grimes on Grimes’s second touchdown on the day, a 9-yard score, to make it 35-31 with 7:20 left but Syracuse held on.

