Jayden Daniels’ 4 TD passes lead No. 14 LSU past Texas A&M 42-30

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 4:49 pm

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels momentarily dropped to one knee after taking what might have been his final snap in an LSU uniform. He tossed the ball to an official as he stood back up, raised both arms repeatedly to acknowledge the roaring crowd and hugged receiver Brian Thomas. Then he walked into the tunnel behind Tiger Stadium’s north end zone believing he had “most definitely” done enough against one of the nation’s top defenses to bolster his Heisman Trophy resume. Daniels passed for four touchdowns and accounted for 355 yards of total offense, helping No. 14 LSU beat Texas A&M 42-30 on Saturday.

“He’s a dynamic player and he’s up for the Heisman for a reason,” Texas A&M interim coach Elijah Robinson said. “At any given point, he can make a play — and he did.”

Daniels completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and ran 11 times for 120 yards — a fine day by most quarterbacks’ standards but somewhat short of his usual production this season. “First of all, (Texas A&M) is a top-10 defense in the country and I think their defensive line is outstanding,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “You throw for four touchdown passes against that defense and put up 42 points, it sure as heck can’t hurt you. And obviously running the way he did, I just think he strengthened his case for the Heisman.”

Time will tell if Daniels did enough to win over Heisman voters, who’ll get an additional look at two other top candidates — Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix — when their teams meet in the Pac-12 title game on Friday. The finalists will be invited to New York for the trophy presentation on Dec. 9.

Go Back