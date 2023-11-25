Volunteers build beds for children in foster care

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 5:36 am

TYLER — Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church on Wednesday hosted “Pure Religion,” where a team of around 300 volunteers built close to 50 beds for foster children in East Texas. Pure Religion President Tony Black said, “One in three does not have a bed to be able to be placed in a next of kin home and so this was a huge need that we found here in Smith County alone.” Black said gifting the brand new twin beds to kids in need and seeing their reaction on the children’s face is an amazing experience. “They’ve never had anything to call their own and they get to lay in the bed for the first time and literally expressions of joy and sometimes we get tears.”



According to our news parter KETK, Congressman Nathaniel Moran was with the volunteers who took the time to help out. “It’s so good to see so many people in the East Texas community come out and saying I want to be a part of giving back to somebody else, helping somebody else because truly that how we can give thanks to God for the blessings we have in our life, is turning around and seeing how we can bless somebody else,” said Moran.

This is the ninth year that volunteers have gathered at Green Acres Baptist Church for the bed build.

