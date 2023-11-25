Penn State beats Michigan State 42-0, awaits New Year’s Six bowl bid

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2023 at 4:26 am

DETROIT (AP) — Coach James Franklin is pleased Penn State posted another double-digit win season, even though it fell short in matchups with the Big Ten’s best two teams. Drew Allar threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns and Kaytron Allen ran for a career-high 137 yards, providing the 11th-ranked Nittany Lions with plenty of offense in a 42-0 win over Michigan State Friday night. Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP ) had 586 yards of offense in a game they controlled from the start, setting up the program for a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

The Nittany Lions lost to Ohio State 20-12 in October, and 24-15 to Michigan earlier this month, keeping them out of the national championship race. The Spartans (4-8, 2-7) closed a tumultuous season that was stunted by Mel Tucker getting suspended and fired. It also hurt that a slew of injuries left them with about 50 scholarship players healthy enough to play in the finale at Ford Field. “At the end of the day, it’s a life lesson,” running back Nathan Carter said.

Allar completed 17 of 26 passes, a week after getting knocked out against Rutgers with a hard hit to his right shoulder. Nicholas Singleton had 118 yards rushing and a touchdown along with two catches for 68 yards for the Nittany Lions, representing a balanced offense that had 303 yards on the ground and 283 through the air. Penn State stalled on its first three drives that ended with making two of three field goals before Allar threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Kayron Allen late in the first half to take a 13-0 lead and spark the rout. Allen converted a fourth-and-1 from the Michigan State 11 with a run on the opening drive of the second half and on the next play, Beau Pribula threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Warren. The backup quarterback scored on a run late in the third to give Penn State a four-touchdown lead.

Go Back