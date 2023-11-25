Today is Saturday November 25, 2023
Former New York Mets catcher Ron Hodges dies at 74

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:33 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Hodges, a catcher who spent his entire 12-season major league career with the New York Mets, died Friday. He was 74. Hodges died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a short illness, Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said. Selected by the Mets in the second round of the second phase of the January 1972 amateur draft, Hodges finished with a .240 batting average, 19 homers and 147 RBIs during a big league career from 1973-84. Hodges had a .342 on-base percentage with 224 walks and 217 strikeouts.



