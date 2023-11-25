No. 21 Iowa escapes Nebraska with late interception

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:20 pm

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Backup kicker Marshall Meeder barely cleared the crossbar with a 38-yard field goal as time ran out after Ethan Hurkett’s interception gave Iowa a final possession with 15 seconds left, and the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska 13-10 on Friday. Meeder, a senior transfer from Central Michigan, was given his first opportunity to kick for Iowa at the most pressure-packed moment after Drew Stevens had two field-goal tries blocked in the first half.

Teammates hoisted Meeder on their shoulders, and he held the Heroes Trophy that goes to the winner of the rivalry game as the Hawkeyes celebrated at midfield while officials determined whether any time remained on the clock. The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2, No. 17 CFP), who clinched the Big Ten West title last week, earned a 10th win for the fourth time since 2015 and eighth under 25th-year coach Kirk Ferentz. The Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) lost four straight to end Matt Rhule’s first season as coach. Their bowl drought will stretch to seven years, the longest among Power Five schools.

Go Back