No. 18 Tulane beats UTSA 29-16

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:17 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane was usually terrible when Green Wave linebacker Tyler Grubbs was a kid in New Orleans. Not anymore. Makhi Hughes rushed for a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown, Tulane’s defense produced five turnovers and a fourth-down stop on its own 10, and the No. 18 Green Wave defeated UTSA 29-16 on Friday to secure the right to host the American Athletic Conference title game for a second straight season. AAC newcomer UTSA (8-4, 7-1) came up one victory short of advancing to the league championship game after winning the Conference USA title the previous two seasons. “You can’t get any more disappointed than we are right now,” UTSA coach Jeff Traylor said. “We worked our tail off to get here and didn’t play well.”

SMU (9-2, 7-0) can clinch a spot in New Orleans on Dec. 2 by beating Navy on Saturday. Chris Brazzell caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns to prop up a Green Wave passing game missing leading receivers Lawrence Keys and Jha’Quan Jackson. “Offensively we weren’t in synch all the time but we made plays when we needed to,” said Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who has led his team to 23 victories — including a Cotton Bowl triumph over Southern California — in less than two full seasons.

