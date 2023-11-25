Today is Saturday November 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cody Schrader runs for 217 yards and a TD, No. 9 Missouri beats Arkansas 48-14

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 217 yards and a touchdown and No. 9 Missouri limited Arkansas to 87 yards in the first three quarters to help the Tigers win their regular-season finale, 48-14 on Friday. Missouri (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had its best regular-season record since 2014 to likely secure a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. Schrader ran for 194 yards and a TD in the first half as the Tigers built a 20-0 lead against the overmatched Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7). Brady Cook had a 6-yard run in the half and threw two TD passes.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC