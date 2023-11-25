Cody Schrader runs for 217 yards and a TD, No. 9 Missouri beats Arkansas 48-14

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:13 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 217 yards and a touchdown and No. 9 Missouri limited Arkansas to 87 yards in the first three quarters to help the Tigers win their regular-season finale, 48-14 on Friday. Missouri (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) had its best regular-season record since 2014 to likely secure a berth in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games. Schrader ran for 194 yards and a TD in the first half as the Tigers built a 20-0 lead against the overmatched Razorbacks (4-8, 1-7). Brady Cook had a 6-yard run in the half and threw two TD passes.

Go Back