Holland’s 99-yard INT return lead Dolphins past Jets 34-13

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 9:07 pm

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyreek Hill got into the end zone, found his new wife in the stands and tossed her the ball for a special celebration. The game got even better for the newlywed Hill and the Miami Dolphins from there. Jevon Holland returned an intercepted first-half Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a score, Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns, and the Dolphins cruised past the New York Jets 34-13 in the NFL’s first game played on Black Friday.

Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted twice, including one returned for a score by Brandin Echols, but Miami was in control for most of the game. The Dolphins (8-3) cushioned their lead atop the AFC East by sending the Jets (4-7) to their fourth straight loss. Tagovailoa finished 21 of 30 for 243 yards with the TD to Hill and the two INTs. Tim Boyle started at quarterback for the Jets in place of the benched Zach Wilson, but New York’s stagnant offense failed to get much going other than Boyle’s 1-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson with 4:37 remaining.

Meanwhile, Jets fans headed for the concourses shaking their heads after another brutal half of football for their team. “I’ve never really seen or been a part of anything like that,” Boyle said. “But it’s a good learning experience.” Mostert’s 13-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave the Dolphins a 27-6 lead — and tempers flared after that. There was some pushing and shoving between several players after the extra point and the Jets’ C.J. Mosley and Micheal Clemons were flagged for personal fouls — including Clemons appearing to inadvertently make contact with an official. Clemons was ejected. Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson was also kicked out of the game.

Go Back