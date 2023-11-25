Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after losing to the Cowboys

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 8:59 pm

Jack Del Rio is out as Washington Commanders defensive coordinator, a firing made Friday in the wake of another embarrassing loss. Coach Ron Rivera dismissed Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer less than 28 hours after a 45-10 Thanksgiving Day drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. “This was probably the thing that I felt was necessary to do to hopefully get out of this rut and get to a point where we can play to our abilities,” Rivera said on a video call with reporters. “It’s unfortunate, the situation and circumstances. But I did feel that a change was something that we needed to do going forward.”

The decision to make Del Rio and Vieselmeyer scapegoats for the season going sideways seems to ensure Rivera’s job is not in imminent danger despite the team being 4-8. The Josh Harris-led new ownership group is expected to make significant changes in January after the season is over.

