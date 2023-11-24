Israel-Gaza live updates: Hamas releases total of 24 hostages on Friday

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 12:37 pm

Thousands of people have died and thousands more have been injured since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and total siege of the neighboring Gaza Strip, leaving the region on the verge of all-out war. The war, which has now moved into its second stage, according to Israel, has passed the one-month mark.

In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed and 6,900 others have been injured since Oct. 7, according to Israeli officials. In the neighboring Gaza Strip, at least 14,854 people have been killed and 36,000 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Aid workers and officials fear that Israel’s call for an evacuation of the northern part of Gaza is precipitating a humanitarian disaster as electricity and other supplies have been cut off in preparation for what appears to be an imminent ground offensive. Humanitarian groups have urged Israel to call off the evacuation and agree to a cease-fire, even as the country has asserted a right to defend itself — a right the United States endorses.

The Israeli government released the names of the Israeli hostages released on Friday by Hamas.

All of the hostages released Friday were abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz, according to a spokesperson.

The freed hostages, according to the Israeli Office of the Prime Minister, are:

Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and her children, Raz Asher, 4, and Aviv Asher, 2

Daniel Aloni, 45, and her 5-year-old daughter, Amelia

Ruth Munder 78, and her 54-year-old daughter, Karen Monder, and Karen’s 9-year-old son, Ohad Monder

Adina Moshe, 72

Hana Katzir, 76

Margalit Mozes, 77

Hanna Perry, 79

Yaffe Adar, 85

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a statement that the transfer to Isreal of the first group of hostages has been completed. “We have now completed the return of the first of our abductees. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a whole world,” Netanyahu said in his statement. Netanyahu emphasized to the families of the hostages and to all Israeli citizens, “We are committed to the return of all our abductees.”

“This is one of the goals of the war and we are committed to achieving all the goals of the war,” Netanyahu said.

-ABC News’ Matt Gutman

Nov 24, 12:18 PM EST

Freed hostages in hands of IDF Special Forces in Israeli territory

The released hostages have now been transferred to Israel Defense Forces Special Forces inside Israeli territory, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF Special Forces and ISA Forces are currently with the released hostages, who underwent an initial medical assessment inside Israeli territory, according to the IDF. The released hostages will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families, Israeli officials said.

The IDF, together with the entire Israeli security establishment, will continue operating until all the hostages are returned home, Israeli officials said.

An IDF spokesperson reiterated the importance of demonstrating patience and sensitivity during this time out of respect for the released hostages and their families.

-ABC News’ Matt Gutman

Nov 24, 11:46 AM EST

Hamas releases total of 24 hostages on Friday as part of truce

A total of 24 hostages were freed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday as part of a temporary truce with Israel, ABC News has learned.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is facilitating the release and transfer of the hostages, issued a statement confirming “the safe release of 24 hostages.”

“We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties,” the ICRC added.

Qatar, which along with Egypt and the United States mediated the negotiations between Hamas and Israel, also issued a statement from its foreign ministry confirming that the hostages who were released on Friday “include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino citizen.”

“We also confirm the release of 39 women and children detained in Israeli prisons accordance with the terms of the first day of the agreement,” a spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Earlier, Thailand said 12 of its nationals held by Hamas were freed on Friday.

All 24 hostages crossed into Egypt from Gaza via the Egyptian-controlled Rafah border crossing. They will be transported to hospitals in Israel, sources told ABC News.

3:50

-ABC News’ Ayat Al-Tawy, Will Gretsky, Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor

