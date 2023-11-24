Today is Friday November 24, 2023
Network outage causes hospital to enter divert status

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2023 at 6:24 am
Network outage causes hospital to enter divert statusTYLER — After a potential security incident caused a network outage, UT Health East Texas enters a divert status. According to our news partner KETK, UT Health East Texas officials said a potential security incident caused a network outage. In a statement to KETK, officials said UT Health East Texas entered a divert status while they work to bring their systems back online. “Earlier today, we became aware of a network outage due to a potential security incident that is affecting UT Health East Texas. As we work to assess the impact of this outage and restore access, we are following established downtime protocols. As a precaution, our emergency rooms are currently on divert status as we work to bring our systems back online. We anticipate that network access will be restored in the next 24-36 hours,” said Allison Pollan, the director of communications at UT Health East Texas.



